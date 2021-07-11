Massive rally taken out opposing Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation

Visakhapatnam: Members of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee and other trade union leaders organised a massive two-wheeler rally here on Saturday, expressing solidarity with the public and trade unions who continue to fight against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Marking the 100th day of one of the relay hunger strikes in Visakhapatnam against the strategic sale of the steel plant, hundreds of protestors participated in the rally, carrying flags and shouting slogans. The bike rally was held from Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp to GVMC Gandhi statue in the city.

All the trade unions associated with the VSP joined the protest and raised their voice against the policies of the Union government. Activists and union representatives wondered why the Centre planned to privatise a profitable industry.

Kurmannapalem junction was abuzz with activity as a number of protestors joined the rally, pointing out the Centre's attitude for remaining silent towards their continued protests to save the steel plant from getting privatised.