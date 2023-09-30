Massive wooden box wash up on Vizag beach, police to archeology dept.

In a shocking incident occurred in Visakhapatnam, a massive wooden box has washed up on YMCA beach. Tourists and fishermen noticed the box on Friday night and informed the police.

Upon arrival, the police discovered an ancient wooden box and had brought it ashore with the help of a proclainer. They guarded the box throughout the night to ensure its safety. Local residents became aware of the box and flocked to the beach to see it, leading the police to take steps to ensure no untoward incidents are occurred.

The preliminary assessments by the police suggest that the box dates back to the British era, prompting them to inform the archaeology department about the remarkable find.

The curiosity surrounding the box has intensified due to the mystery of its contents. It is estimated to weigh up to a hundred tons, adding to the intrigue. Previous instances of items washing up on the Visakhapatnam coast have occurred, but the contents of this ancient box have captured everyone's attention.