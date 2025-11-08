Meet Munni Kaisare, a cancer survivor who scaled Everest Base Camp

Visakhapatnam: Inan inspiring achievement that stands as a testament to courage, endurance, and the power of hope, Munni Kaisare, a 58-year-old resident of Visakhapatnam, successfully completed the challenging trek to Everest Base Camp (EBC) at an altitude of 18,000 feet on 12 October.

A retired teacher of Timpany School, Kaisare, is also a cancer survivor who overcame her health challenges with remarkable determination.

Her recent accomplishment is not just a personal milestone but a message of resilience for many.

The trek to Everest Base Camp is considered one of the world’s most demanding high-altitude trails, stretching across rugged terrain, steep ascents, and extreme weather conditions in the Himalayas.

Despite these challenges, Kaisare completed the journey to EBC and back with courage and an unwavering spirit.

Speaking about her adventurous journey, Kaisare said, “This trek was not just about reaching the mountains, it was about proving to myself that life after cancer is not about limitations, but possibilities. Every step reminded me that strength comes from within.”

During her years of teaching, she was known for discipline, and ability to inspire young minds.

Her achievement brought immense pride to her family, friends, and fellow residents of Visakhapatnam community.