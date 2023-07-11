Members of Parliament Committee visit Simhachalam

Live
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Members of Parliament Committee visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam here on Tuesday.
As per the protocol, the. officials and priests welcomed them with poornakalasam
Later, special puja was performed to the Lord chanting vedic mantras.
Speaking on the occasion, committee members Ram Chandra Jangra and Sujeet Kumar said the temple looks very appealing with ancient sculptures.
