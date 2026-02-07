Minister approves houses for families in Velampeta

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana approved the construction of houses for 177 families residing in Velampeta located near Poorna Market in Visakhapatnam.

As per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, recently the Minister visited the slum area, interacted with residents and enquired about their problems. The residents informed the Minister that they were facing several hardships due to lack of proper housing. They requested the minister to construct houses for them. Responding to their request, Narayana approved the proposal on Friday.

A decision on financial aspects of the housing construction will be taken in the coming months.

Minister Narayana conducted a review meeting at the Municipal Administration Department headquarters in Amaravati with officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). During the meeting, the Minister discussed a comprehensive water conservation plan for Visakhapatnam. Officials informed that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have already been prepared for supplying water to industries in and around Visakhapatnam.

The Minister advised GVMC and VMRDA officials to focus not only on providing better civic amenities to the public but also on strengthening the financial position of the institutions.

Receiving a huge number of suggestions for the VMRDA Master Plan, a notification has already been issued and objections and suggestions have been received from the public. It was decided in the meeting to issue another notification for the purpose.

Narayana directed the officials to complete seven roads connecting Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport on priority basis.

Discussions were also held on developing Kailasagiri, Kambalakonda Eco Tourism Park and the Zoo Park as a tourism circuit in Visakhapatnam.

Minister Narayana instructed the VMRDA Commissioner to coordinate with tourism department officials and focus on further developing these locations as major tourist attractions.