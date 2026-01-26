Minister conducts surprise inspection of social welfare hostel

Visakhapatnam: Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that all basic facilities are being provided in social welfare hostels to help students pursue their studies and achieve academic excellence because the state government is committed towards welfare and education of the students belonging to weaker sections.

Carrying out a surprise inspection at the Social Welfare Boys’ Hostel located at Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam here on Sunday, he examined the hostel premises, including kitchen and sanitation facilities, to assess hygiene standards and check the overall maintenance of the hostel.

Highlighting the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the minister stated that the government is paying special attention to strengthen education and health sectors. Welfare schemes have been aimed at uplifting the weaker sections and marginalised students across the state, he added.

Interacting with hostel students, the minister enquired about the daily menu served to them, facilities provided to them and enquired if they are facing any challenges. As part of the student-centric governance, the minister also shared breakfast with the students, boosting their morale. He encouraged the students to set clear goals, remain disciplined and strive hard to achieve greater heights in their life, stressing that education is the key for a brighter future.

Expressing satisfaction over the cleanliness maintained and facilities at the hostel, the Social Welfare Minister appreciated the staff for maintaining quality standards.

During the interaction, the minister noticed Maripalli Chandu, a student suffering from congenital deformities of the hands and legs. Expressing concern, he explained the student’s condition to a senior surgeon Dr Subbareddy through a video call. The minister assured that the government would take necessary steps to ensure free and quality medical treatment for the student. The minister’s visit showcased the government’s resolve to not only provide infrastructure and facilities required but also to extend timely support to students who are in need.