Modi’s govt is totally supportive of AP’s growth: Bandi Sanjay

Visakhapatnam: India is going to be the third-largest economy in the world by 2028, announced Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Before presenting appointment letters to the new recruits of Rozgar Mela organised at VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Bandi Sanjay said that the country’s economy was in the 11th position before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. “But now, it is the fifth largest economy in the world, competing with the US and China,” he expressed confidence.

Speaking about Andhra Pradesh’s development, he stated that Modi is certain to develop AP on all fronts. “The double-engine sarkar that exists at the Centre and state has a single-minded dedication towards progress. As promised during election time, all the projects will be completed as assured. After elections, the Prime Minister’s sole commitment is towards development of the country and irrespective of the parties, the PM accords equal priority to all the states,” he reiterated.

Notwithstanding political conflicts and stark criticism, Bandi Sanjay mentioned, Modi stays focused on his goals to develop the country.

In addition to granting national status to the Polavaram Project, the Centre has sanctioned approximately Rs 13,500 crore for it.

Also, Rs 15,000 crore for Amravati development with Rs 3,000 crore already released apart from funding the Amaravati Outer Ring Road, covering land acquisition costs fully in view of the state’s situation, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs informed, adding that the national highways of Visakhapatnam-Raipur Expressway will be a game-changer, transforming Vizag’s landscape.

“Alongside setting up the South Coastal Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam, the centre is also funding long-pending railway projects such as the Bhadrachalam-Kovvur, Kalahasti-Nadikudi, and Kotipalli-Narsapuram lines. In aviation, our minister from North Andhra is working on the major development of airports in Tirupati, Vizag, and Vijayawada as international airports. Approval has also been granted for the Bhogapuram Airport in Vizianagaram district, with over Rs 1,000 crore already spent on infrastructure development at these airports.

Modi’s government is totally supportive of AP’s growth. The only request for all is to set aside political feuds and work together for the benefit of the people of AP towards realising the development they dream of, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs appealed. Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed confidence that with double-engine governance in both the Central and Andhra Pradesh, the state has the potential to double the development comparatively.

As part of the Rozgar Mela, appointment letters were distributed to 40 different locations

across the country wherein thousands of recruits are set to join a number of ministries and departments.

As many as 51,236 appointment letters were distributed as part of the Rozgar Mela held across various 40 cities in the country on Tuesday.

In Visakhapatnam, about 110 candidates received appointment letters at VMRDA Children’s Arena in the presence of Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat and Postmaster General Vennam Upendra.

Congratulating the youth for receiving appointment letters on the occasion of ‘Dhanteras’, the Prime Minister underlined his commitment towards prioritising employment generation and empowering the youth by facilitating them with umpteen opportunities to contribute to nation building. “In just two days, we will be celebrating Diwali which is special this year. After 500 years, Ram Mandir has been consecrated in Ayodhya,” the PM said through a video conference.