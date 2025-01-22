More facilities to come up at Kailasagiri hills

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal said that efforts are on to bring several key projects at Kailasagiri, one of the major tourist spots in Visakhapatnam.

Holding a meeting with traders of Kailasagiri hill here on Tuesday, he warned that action would be taken if the vendors occupied more space than allotted by the VMRDA to carry out business activities.

The VMRDA chairperson said that licences of the traders would be cancelled if they act in a reckless manner with the tourists.

Further, Pranav Gopal made it clear that high prices should not be charged for the visitors. He assured that the VMRDA will support the traders and they were ready to provide more facilities at the hill.

Similarly, the chairperson stated that many new projects will come up at Kailasagiri in the coming days. He emphasised that the traders should remember that businesses thrive only when tourists visit.

VMRDA secretary Murali Krishna participated in the meeting.