MoU signed to launch skill development initiatives for youth, women

Visakhapatnam: Ina significant step towards strengthening skill development and employment opportunities, LG India CSR Foundation (LGICF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Skill Development Institute (SDI), Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The agreement outlines collaborative efforts to provide industry-relevant training programmes aimed at empowering youth and promoting self-reliance among women.

As part of its mission, LGICF is committed to supporting community-focused initiatives across India, with a strong emphasis on education, employability and inclusive growth.

To upskill youth and other eligible individuals in various trades and sectors, support placement of eligible candidates, promote economic independence of women and girls through self-employment-oriented training programmes form key objectives of the agreement. All training under this partnership will be provided free of cost with 100 percent funding from LGICF as part of its CSR initiative. The agreement was signed in the presence of Paul Kwon, director & head of global corporate affairs department, LG Chem, among others.