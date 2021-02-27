Move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant strongly opposed

Visakhapatnam: Left parties and trade unions conducted a rally and rasta roko at Maddilapalem junction here on Friday against the Centre's move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and also against the massive hike of fuel prices.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI and CPM district secretaries B Venkata Ramana, K Lokanadham and leaders M Pydiraju and RKSV Kumar said the BJP government is privatising all PSUs in the country. They alleged that the government failed to control the prices of essential commodities and fuel.

Party activists blocked the road at Maddilapalem National Highway and raised slogans against the Union government. Meanwhile, members of CPI, CPM and IFTU G Vamana Murthy, Manmadha Rao, Kumari, TV Rao, Nirmala and Venkata Lakshmi were taken into police custody and shifted to MVP police station.

CPI leaders have condemned the arrest of the protestors despite the peaceful agitation carried out by the Left parties, civil society leaders and activists.