MP GVL Narasimha Rao interacts with passengers and coach cleaning staff

MP GVL Narasimha Rao interacts with passengers and coach cleaning staff
Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao met passengers and railway coach cleaning workers at Visakhapatnam railway station to understand their problems at ground level on Friday.

He enquired about the details of their mode of work and facilities provided to them.

Responding to the MP, several passengers at the station brought many issues to the notice of GVL.

The MP assured them that he will discuss the raised issues with the concerned authorities.

The performance of facilities like battery operated cars for the elderly and disabled at the railway station was examined.

