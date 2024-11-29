MP Sribharat pitches for pending salaries of VSP employees

Visakhapatnam: MP M Sribharat brings forth the issues faced by the employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and the challenges of the company to his notice.

In a meeting held with Union Minister of Steel HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi, the Visakhapatnam MP pitched for pending salaries of VSP employees.

Welcoming the decision made by the management to restart the second blast furnace at the plant, the MP stated that it will enhance the production capacity and improve the plant’s operational efficiency.

Also, the MP raised concerns over the non-payment of full salaries to employees over the past two months. He emphasised that this delay in salary payments created significant hardships among the workers, affecting their morale and wellbeing.

In the meeting, MP Sribharat stressed the urgency of resolving the salary issues at the earliest to ensure smooth functioning of the plant and maintain the welfare of the employees. He said that addressing this issue was critical not just for the employees but also for the long-term sustainability of the plant.

Responding to the MP’s concerns, the Union Minister assured Sribharat that the matter is being actively addressed and that a solution will be reached soon. The Union Minister reiterated the government’s commitment towards taking all necessary steps to support both the steel plant and its workforce.

The MP expressed confidence that with the government’s support, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will overcome its current challenges, continue to play a vital role in the region’s economic growth and development.