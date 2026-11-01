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Municipal polls continue in Vizag hassle-free

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Visakhapatnam municipal elections continued peacefully under strict supervision and 18-drone surveillance, with police inspections, voter helpdesks, medical facilities and wheelchair assistance at polling stations.

Municipal polls continue in Vizag hassle-free
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Municipal polls continue in Vizag hassle-free

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Visakhapatnam: With strict monitoring and supervision by the concerned authorities, along with surveillance through 18 drones, municipal elections continued in Visakhapatnam in a hassle-free manner on Sunday.

City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi examined the arrangements at IPS AU School, China Waltair, Jalaripeta, Appughar, Chandrampalem, among other areas.

BJP state president PVN Madhav, MLAs Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Palla Srinivasa Rao, among others, exercised their franchise along with their family members in their respective polling booths.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders exercised their franchise.

Helpdesks and medical desks were arranged at polling stations to assist voters. Meanwhile, wheelchairs were provided for senior citizens.

Vasu Potnuru
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vasu Potnuru

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Potnuru Srinivasa Rao (Vasu Potnuru) is an experienced journalist specialised in politics, sports, crime, general topics and tribal stories. With 18 years of writing and reporting expertise, he contributes to The Hans India's editorial department as Principal Correspondent based in Visakhapatnam. Vasu Potnuru completed his Bachelor of Business Management. Earlier, he worked as a staff reporter in a leading Telugu vernacular. During free time, the journalist spends time listening to music, playing cricket and shuttle badminton. Vasu Potnuru, an accomplished writer, honed his expertise in various genres such as politics, crime, sports and general topics. He received an award from the HYBIZ Media Awards for the Best Rural Story in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Also, he bagged the Best Crime Reporter Award in Visakhapatnam. He serves in different unions of working journalists and contributes to service activities.

Tags

Visakhapatnam municipal elections 2026Vizag polling arrangements18 drone election surveillanceShankhabrata Bagchivoter facilities at polling stations
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