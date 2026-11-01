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Municipal polls continue in Vizag hassle-free
In Short
Visakhapatnam municipal elections continued peacefully under strict supervision and 18-drone surveillance, with police inspections, voter helpdesks, medical facilities and wheelchair assistance at polling stations.
Visakhapatnam: With strict monitoring and supervision by the concerned authorities, along with surveillance through 18 drones, municipal elections continued in Visakhapatnam in a hassle-free manner on Sunday.
City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi examined the arrangements at IPS AU School, China Waltair, Jalaripeta, Appughar, Chandrampalem, among other areas.
BJP state president PVN Madhav, MLAs Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Palla Srinivasa Rao, among others, exercised their franchise along with their family members in their respective polling booths.
Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders exercised their franchise.
Helpdesks and medical desks were arranged at polling stations to assist voters. Meanwhile, wheelchairs were provided for senior citizens.