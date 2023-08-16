Naidu says India will be a global leader by 2047

Visakhapatnam: India will become the largest economy in the world by 2047 when the country would celebrate its 100th Independence Day, said TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.



Releasing the ‘Vision-2047’ document titled ‘India-Indians-Telugus’ here at MGM Grounds on Tuesday, Naidu said that the vision document has been prepared with five strategies to make India stand out as a global leader. He expressed confidence that involving youth, India can be a ‘super power’ in the world. He said India can lead the world if the five strategies are adopted and Telugus play a major role in global development.

“The country should become poverty-free and such a target is not impossible if people work in a concerted manner to achieve the same as the 21st century is ours. Wherever Telugu people are there, will work for their development,” Naidu assured.

He explained five strategies in the vision document through digital presentation in detail, including Indian economy as global economy, demographic management and P-4 model of welfare, research innovation and technology-leading the future, energy-democratisation, decarbonisation and digitalisation and the fifth strategy is water secure India.

Further, the TDP national president said ‘Vision 2020’ for united Andhra Pradesh and ‘Vision 2029’ for Navyandhra have been formulated and implemented for the bright future of the people. He said that the ‘Vision-2047’ document was drafted by the ‘Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation’ (GFST). the programme, the TDP chief answered a few questions raised by diverse sections of people, experts and scholars. Earlier, Naidu flagged off the national integration rally organised at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday with a massive participation.

Irrespective of the political parties, the rally included various sections of people that extended up to 2.5-km from NTR statue to Alluri Sitharama Raju statue at RK Beach. Holding national flags, several political leaders, experts, intellectuals and students took part in the rally.