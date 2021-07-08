National moot court contest from August 27 to 29

Visakhapatnam: GITAM moot and advocacy committee (GMAC) is organising Dr M V V S Murthi National Virtual Moot Court Competition-2021 from August 27 to 29, informed GITAM School of Law Director Anitha Rao. While informing about the competition details, she briefed that the competition is open to students currently enrolled in LLB and LLM courses across India. Only one team can represent an institution, comprising a minimum of two and maximum three students, with two speakers and one researcher (as needed).

The winning team will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while the runner-up team will get a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The Best Memorial, Best Speaker and the Best Researcher will get a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each and a certificate of appreciation of merit.

Online registration can be done by logging on to: https://forms.gle/8JTovj4g1EsxWeQY8. Interested teams are required to register by sending a scanned copy of the duly filled registration form to mcc.schooloflaw@gitam.edu with subject as 'Registration for Moot 2021'.

The last date for registration is July 31. Prof Anitha Rao mentioned that the objective of the event is to give the students an opportunity to develop their interpersonal and advocacy skills, enhance the art of researching, and oratory skills while preparing the student to face the reality of a courtroom.