  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Visakhapatnam
News

Naval officials visit Sankalpa Kala Village

  • Created On:  21 Feb 2026 9:14 AM IST
Naval officials visit Sankalpa Kala Village
X

Visakhapatnam: Aspart of the ‘International Fleet Review-2026’ organised by the Indian Navy, a workshop on natural dyeing was hosted at Sankalpa Kala Village on Thursday.

About 100 participants from different countries participated in the session. Organised under the aegis of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), the platform provided a new experience for the naval personnel who took part in the workshop enthusiastically.

Apart from browsing through handcrafted products, they went through handloom products and toys made of natural dyes, lacquer dolls, etc., put up at the art village.

Later, they took part in kolattam folk dance.

Wives of naval officers, about 60 delegates from countries across the world took part in the programme.

Sankalpa Art Village founders Akula Chalapathi Rao and Parvathi and creative design head Jameelya Akula, MRN Verma, CI Satish and GVMC zonal commissionerShankar were present.

Tags

International Fleet Review 2026Natural Dye WorkshopSankalpa Art VillageNaval Personnel Cultural ProgramHandloom and Folk Arts Visakhapatnam
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 21 Feb, 2026

Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged

Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 21 Feb, 2026

National News

More
Share it
X