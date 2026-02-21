Naval officials visit Sankalpa Kala Village

Visakhapatnam: Aspart of the ‘International Fleet Review-2026’ organised by the Indian Navy, a workshop on natural dyeing was hosted at Sankalpa Kala Village on Thursday.

About 100 participants from different countries participated in the session. Organised under the aegis of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), the platform provided a new experience for the naval personnel who took part in the workshop enthusiastically.

Apart from browsing through handcrafted products, they went through handloom products and toys made of natural dyes, lacquer dolls, etc., put up at the art village.

Later, they took part in kolattam folk dance.

Wives of naval officers, about 60 delegates from countries across the world took part in the programme.

Sankalpa Art Village founders Akula Chalapathi Rao and Parvathi and creative design head Jameelya Akula, MRN Verma, CI Satish and GVMC zonal commissionerShankar were present.