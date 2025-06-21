Live
Naval personnel take part in IDY-2025
Visakhapatnam: As the sun rose over the horizon, naval personnel and families of the Sunrise Command, along with the citizens of Andhra Pradesh, came together to perform yoga asanas along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Visakhapatnam hosted the 11th edition of International Yoga Day, the main national event, garnering a participation of over 3 lakh people.
The naval personnel and their families took part in the IYD celebrations as the Prime Minister led the massive event by participating in the common yoga protocol at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.
Offshore, warships swayed gently, while sailors in calm focus performed yoga on their decks, reflecting the navy’s commitment towards ‘yoga for one earth, one health.’
