  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Naval personnel take part in IDY-2025

Naval personnel take part in IDY-2025
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: As the sun rose over the horizon, naval personnel and families of the Sunrise Command, along with the citizens of Andhra Pradesh, came...

Visakhapatnam: As the sun rose over the horizon, naval personnel and families of the Sunrise Command, along with the citizens of Andhra Pradesh, came together to perform yoga asanas along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Visakhapatnam hosted the 11th edition of International Yoga Day, the main national event, garnering a participation of over 3 lakh people.

The naval personnel and their families took part in the IYD celebrations as the Prime Minister led the massive event by participating in the common yoga protocol at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

Offshore, warships swayed gently, while sailors in calm focus performed yoga on their decks, reflecting the navy’s commitment towards ‘yoga for one earth, one health.’

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick