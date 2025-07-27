NEP-2020, a roadmap to redefine country’s educational landscape

Visakhapatnam: National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is not just a policy but a roadmap to redefine India’s educational landscape, said former Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University K. Nirupa Rani.

Attending as chief guest at a workshop ‘Academic Leadership in the Context of NEP-2020 Reforms’, organised by the Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) at the campus here on Saturday, she stated that academic leaders must embrace flexibility, innovation, and inclusivity to foster holistic learning environments.

The event that engaged principals, secretaries, and correspondents of UG and PG colleges witnessed participation from academic leaders across the region.

The workshop aimed to address the transformative changes brought by the NEP and equip educational administrators with the tools to implement these reforms effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof A Narasimha Rao, Principal of the College of Arts and Commerce, Andhra University, highlighted the role of interdisciplinary learning.

Director General of IIAM Prof V Krishna Mohan underscored the institute’s commitment to academic excellence. Sharing his views, IIAM director SP Ravindra said, “The NEP-2020 reforms have brought a renaissance to India’s education system.

At IIAM, we are fully prepared to implement these changes and provide the right guidance for future generations. Our goal is to equip our students to compete at a global level.”

Prof Balaprasad Member of NET-2020 implementation at Andhra University and Kumar Raja Vice-Chairman, Andhra University Alumni Association delivered expert lectures.