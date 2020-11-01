New twist emerges in Gajuwaka murder case in Visakhapatnam, love triangle suspected

In the latest development, new facts emerged coming in the case of Varalakshmi's murder in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam. According to the police, Varalakshmi was killed by Akhil Sai Venkat as per the plan for she being close to someone else. The police investigation has revealed that Akhil called Varalakshmi to Sai Baba temple on suspicion of her affair and brutally killed her.

According to the reports, Akhil from Chittibabu Colony fell in love with Varalakshmi who lives in Sundaraiah colony. At the same time, it was revealed that a young man named Ramu has been close to Varalakshmi, which turned Akhil violent leading to murder of the woman. On the other hand, Varalakshmi's family members are shedding tears over this unexpected development and demanded the government that Akhil be severely punished for brutally killing her daughter. Locals are also mourning the latest incident. Locals are sympathetic to the family of the victim as no such incident awaits any family.

Home Minister Sucharitha was furious over the Visakhapatnam incident. She said strict action would be taken against the culprits behind the atrocity. Earlier, the Home Minister had spoken to the DGP and other senior officials and later conveyed her deepest condolences to the family members of the victim.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the family members of a girl who was killed by an accused Akhil at Gajuwaka in Vizag, on Sunday. He directed home minister M Sucharitha and other senior officials to visit the house of the victim.

Sucharitha said that the police department will take stringent action against the accused.