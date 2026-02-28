Newly-deployed AW-139 civil chopper carries out logistics tasks

Even as MH60R anti-submarine helicopters, Seahawks, Sea King, Advanced Light Helicopters and Chetak sum up to the frontline fleet of the Indian Navy to essay diverse combat, surveillance, search and rescue roles, Agusta Westland (rebranded as Leonardo)-139 civil chopper got busier too with multiple sorties.

However, unlike the Indian Navy's combat helicopters, the AW-139 chopper has been serving a different purpose.

Deployed on February 15, the chopper got busy during International Fleet Review-MILAN 2026 flying an army of civilians, meeting logistics requirements and other non-military operations.

According to reliable sources, pacts have been inked to position one civil chopper in Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and Western Naval Command (WNC). And the ENC is the first to get the civil chopper. During Exercise MILAN, the chopper carried out logistics tasks from INS Dega to INS Vikrant and vice-versa apart from ferrying select civilians. “The helicopter was deployed for 240 hours in a year from Global Vectra,” shared a senior naval officer.

Currently, the newly-deployed AW-139 civil helicopter has embarked upon transporting logistics tasks at the Eastern Naval Command. Based on its response and requirement, the Indian Navy might extend its deployment period.

The Indian Navy has multiple helicopter procurement programmes. Plans are on to commission large multirole helicopters in future.