Official Language Commission office to be opened in Vizag soon

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao on Friday announced that the office of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission (OLC) will soon be opened in Visakhapatnam.

He was speaking at a function organised at Andhra University Hindi Bhavan here to launch a book published by the Official Language Commission 'Pada Kosam – Mee Kosam.'

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said it was a difficult exercise to translate a word into another language along with its meaning. 'Pada Kosam – Mee Kosam' is a great work done by the commission, he said.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said the words that were officially used in day-to-day life were included in the book.

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad explained the efforts taken to implement Telugu as an official language. Commission member Chandu Subbarao, Sheik Mastan, AU Registrar V Krishna Mohan, among others took part in the programme.