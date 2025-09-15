Once a violence-ridden hamlet, a team of youngsters here cuts ties of factionalism, emerge as SGTs

Visakhapatnam: Oncea village where violence and bloodshed dominated for generations, Kappatralla village shot to fame when a team of eight youngsters decided to sever the ties of factionalism and wield a pen instead.

Together, Nallabotula Ramanaidu and his brother Nallabotula Ramanjineyulu, Ediga Uttej Goud, Maryada Ramakrishna, Chintamanu Sriramulu and his sister Rajeswari, Mangal Mallesh and Ayesha aspire to contribute to the development of their village located at Devanakonda mandal of Kurnool district. After clearing the DSC-2025 examinations and getting selected as secondary grade teachers (SGTs), they are waiting eagerly to receive appointment letters in Vijayawada on September 19.

Getting coached, guided and mentored for years by EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) head Ake Ravi Krishna, they set an example for the next generation to lead a life of dignity by getting empowered through education.

Having grown up amidst frequent occurrences of violence and bloodshed, the selected team said that they were quite fortunate to be guided by Ravi Krishna sir. “From charting out a 100-day action plan to being accessible to us through online classes and conducting mock tests, our sir trained us in every aspect for the DSC recruitment. It was his effective strategies that infused confidence in us and worked wonders for us,” the team told The Hans India.

Back in 2015, when the then Superintendent of Police of Kurnool Ake Ravikrishna adopted Kappatralla, the village was in a bad shape. However, his consistent efforts accompanied by grand plans not just changed the lives of the people there but also resulted in a huge transformation of the hamlet infrastructure-wise.

Encouraging people to bid adieu to family feuds that continued for over five decades was indeed a daunting task. But the then SP and now the EAGLE chief could not settle for anything less. “Even when I was serving as an ASP of Chintapalli, a lot of analysis went behind each crime, the triggering factors, crime prevention mechanisms, etc. When I visited Kappatralla for the first time for a training in 2007, it was so heart-wrenching to see children confined to homes, women becoming widows at a young age. In some houses, children were left alone as parents were attacked due to faction-induced vengeance. They did disturb me to a great extent,” Ravi Krishna recalled when he was in Visakhapatnam.

Seven years down the line, when Ravi Krishna took charge as SP of Kurnool, he vowed to do his part for Kappatralla by adopting it. The plan of action was set. Things began to change slowly but steadily one after the other. Kutcha roads got replaced with concrete roads, a school building was built over 10 acres, water plants were set up, community halls were built and drainage facilities provided. Farmers got trained, children were made sure to attend schools and youths were given skill training.

Laying emphasis on the importance of being financially independent, Ake Ravi Krishna’s wife Ake Parvathi Devi encouraged women in the village to become part of self-help groups (SHGs) and set up units of their choice availing loans.

“Awareness programmes were carried out to prevent child marriages, improve income sources and empower children through education. Today, women here are much stronger. They manage their own finances and handle their business efficiently as most of them are into tailoring, farming, selling clothes or operating units. At a time when they have grown to make their own decisions, what more could I ask for? It is so satisfying to see their progress,” mentioned Parvathi Devi, who continues to guide women in Kappatralla in a virtual mode apart from making frequent visits.

After years of sensitisation and intense advocacy drives carried out by Ravi Krishna, Kappatralla is no longer a faction-ridden village.

The facilities provided here have now become a model for the other hamlets to follow suit, while changed mindsets of the people appear to be contagious. “From violence to peace, people have completely transformed in Kappatralla. Over 95 percent of the village lands are now being used for cultivation purposes. There is a visible improvement in the economic growth of the families,” explained Ravi Krishna with a tinge of pride. Once known for violence and vengeance, Kappatralla has totally been revamped into a model hamlet with amenities and changed mindsets that would be the envy of the rest of the villages.