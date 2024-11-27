One person dies, eight develop uneasiness in a acid leak at Pharma city

Anakapalli: One person died and eight others developed uneasiness as acid leaked from a company at Pharma City in Parawada.

The incident happened at Tagoor Laboratories Private Limited (Unit—III) on Tuesday night.

It is learnt that 400-litre of hydrochloric acid was leaked from a reactor-cum-receiver tank (GLR-325) at the production unit and spread in the room. Those who were on duty during the time of leakage did not bother about it immediately. After a while, they developed a breathing issue followed by coughing.

The management shifted nine persons working at the production unit to a private hospital located in Gajuwaka. Three of them were shifted to KIMS Icon hospital. Of the three persons, one worker passed away on Wednesday afternoon while undergoing treatment. He was identified as Odisha-based Amit (23). He was working as a helper at the laboratories. Two of the other persons who are undergoing treatment at the same hospital are in ICU.

According to sources, the rest of the workers are out of danger.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan ordered for a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Responding to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha enquired about the victims by contacting the Collector and Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha. Despite repeated alerts, the Home Minister expressed anger over the management for neglecting safety standards and called for a detailed probe into the incident.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the condition of the victims and instructed the concerned officials and minister to ensure quality treatment to those who have been hospitalised and keep monitoring their condition.