Ongole: Work hard for victory of alliance candidates, activists told

Ongole : The cadre of the alliance parties should work together to give the MP and MLA candidates a grand win, advised the Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Jana Sena Party leaders.

The TDP, BJP, and JSP alliance MP and MLA candidates Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Damacharla Janardhana Rao organised a joint meet with their cluster heads, booth in-charges, and other important leaders in Ongole on Friday. Speaking at the meeting, TDP State vice-president and Ongole MLA candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao alleged that the YSR Congress Party is utilising the police department to put pressure on the sympathisers of TDP, BJP, and JSP by registering false cases on the family members and threatening them.

He said that he would extend full support to the TDP, BJP and JSP workers and informed them he is ready to go to the police station with them. He pointed out that MP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy requires no introduction in the district. He requested the leaders of the three parties to be vigilant until the elections were completed and make coordinated efforts for the victory of MP candidate Magunta and for his victory .Ongole MP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy thanked the Prakasam people for supporting the Magunta family for 33 years. He said that the State was deprived of development under the YSRCP rule. He thanked TDP president Chandrababu Naidu for welcoming him again into the party. He said that he wanted his son Raghava Reddy to contest as the MP candidate, but following the suggestion of Chandrababu Naidu, himself is contesting again. He said that as Modi and Pawan Kalyan joined hands with Chandrababu Naidu, the State would be developed under the alliance rule soon.

Jana Sena district president Shaik Reyaz asked the leaders to forget their individual parties, but work together for the victory of MP and MLA candidates representing the alliance. He alleged that the YSRCP MP and MLA candidates Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy would use money power to get votes. He asked them to protect every vote of the alliance to ensure victory of MP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and MLA candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao. The TDP, BJP, and JSP alliance leaders Yanam Chinna Yogaiah Yadav, Peddireddy Suryaprakash Reddy and others participated in the meeting.