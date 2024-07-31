Oppn status not needed to fight for people: GVL

Visakhapatnam:Former Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said that Opposition status is a legal right and those who do not even have 10 percent seat share should not expect it.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Narasimha Rao opined that the Opposition status is not necessary to fight for people’s issues if the YSRCP is concerned about them.

He stated that during the Congress Party’s rule, Rahul Gandhi treated Prime Minister Manmohan Singh like a puppet and it is highly objectionable that he is now criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former MP informed that the state is getting the highest financial support from the Centre on par with Tamil Nadu.

On Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the BJP leader said that a high power committee visited the VSP in March and submitted a report to the Centre. Two weeks ago, Union minister of steel HD Kumaraswamy inspected the plant and said that he got to know the real picture of the VSP, he added.

Further, Narasimha Rao said that the VSP would not be privatised and the Centre will provide all possible support to strengthen the steel plant.He said if the funds are provided, the third blast furnace of the RINL too will start production.

He believes that if a working capital of Rs 3,000 crore to 5,000 crore can be provided, the plant could be saved from losses and steered towards the path of profits.

Further, he said that the RINL’s Forged Wheel Plant in RaeBareli was handed over to the railways already.