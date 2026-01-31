Opposing land encroachment, protests erupt in city

Visakhapatnam: Following the alleged land encroachment of the institution located at Rushikonda, protests erupted in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Except the ruling party, the rest of the political parties, including YSRCP, CPI, CPM and Congress, came together to voice their agitation against the alleged land encroachment of the institution.

While some protested opposite the GVMC office main gate, YSRCP leaders staged ‘nirsana deeksha’ near Gandhi statue of the corporation office.

YSRCP MLCs Botcha Satyanarayana and Varudhu Kalyani, former Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Gudivada Amarnath, YSRCP district president KK Raju, among others, took part in the protest.

Meanwhile, police faced a tough time in bringing the situation under control as a large number of political leaders gathered at the venues.

Keeping the tense situation in view, the GVMC did not allow media into the council hall. Opposition leaders raised concern over the denial of entry to the media into the council hall. They alleged that the voice of the media was muzzled. “Despite the ruling party’s earnest efforts to silence the voice of the people, the facts will not remain undisclosed,” the YSRCP leaders stated.