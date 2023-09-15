People lost patience with Jagan rule: TDP leaders

Visakhapatnam: Ever since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, the state has slipped into destruction mode, said former MLA Gandi Babji.

Staging a protest at the party office here on Thursday against the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Babji said that people have lost patience with Jagan’s rule and they are waiting for elections to send the CM back to his residence.

MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao alleged that the CM had deceived the youth by assuring them to provide lakhs of jobs. He expressed confidence that the TDP would not step back even if the party chief Naidu is behind the bars. The TDP would continue its fight against the YSRCP’s failures.

CPI leaders participated in the protest extending their support to the agitation.

Expressing solidarity, district CPI general secretary Pydiraju said the ministers and ruling party district leaders involved in land grabbing should be arrested and sent to jail. During the protest, activists and people participated in the signature campaign organised against Naidu’s arrest near the party office.

Leaders and activists of CPI and TDP participated in the programme.

Meanwhile responding to the TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance that became official on Thursday, north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao termed it as an unforgettable day in the history of Andhra Pradesh politics. After meeting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan took a crucial decision, he noted. The MLA opined that the announcement is sure to lead to the downfall of the YSRCP.

The former minister hoped that the BJP is also expected to join in the combined fight against the ruling party in AP. The MLA mentioned that the BJP is observing the anarchic rule in the state and is against the YSRCP. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP would be limited to single digits in the next general elections. With the JSP’s alliance, he expressed confidence that the TDP will get 160 seats as the party has become stronger with the alliance.