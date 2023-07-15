Plans afoot to set up Toy Park in 1,000 acres

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath informed that proposals were made to set up a toy park in 1,000 acres in the State and a decision will be taken soon after consulting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Launching the e-commerce platform of Pals Plush Toys company at Auto Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Minister said Andhra Pradesh will be developed as toys export hub.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister informed that every year toys worth Rs 8 lakh crore were being sold in the country. China tops in manufacturing toys. Soon, AP will be developed as an export hub for toys. With the establishment of the proposed toy park in AP, close to 40,000 people will get employment, the Minister stated.

For the past 28 years, the toys company has been the most sought after manufacturer supplying products to global retail brands like Disney, Walmart, Tesco, Hasbro and Hamleys.

Speaking on the occasion, Pals Plush Private India Limited president Ajay Sinha said a lot of the company’s products were exported to various places, including Taiwan, South Korea, etc.

With the launch of the e-commerce site, he said the company aims at reaching out to children across the country and world.