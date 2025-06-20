Live
PM arrives in Vizag for IYD celebrations
Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Visakhapatnam to take part in Yogandhra-2025 scheduled on June 21.Governor S Abdul Nazeer,...
Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Visakhapatnam to take part in Yogandhra-2025 scheduled on June 21.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan received Modi, along with an army of ministers accorded a warm welcome to the PM at the Visakhapatnam Airport.
The Prime Minister will take part in the International Yoga Day to be held at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.
The massive celebration is scheduled to commence at 6:30 am and will continue till 7:45 am.
Terming it as a historic celebration, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that over 2 crore people will join the massive event scheduled in 1 lakh locations across the state.
In Visakhapatnam, about a 26-km-long stretch that runs along RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam has been readied for the yoga day celebrations and the event is set to find a place in Guinness World Records along with a host of other world records for its largest participation ever.
Long stretches of beach road have been carpeted in green, barricades were placed and flexies were arranged welcoming Modi at various places in the city.