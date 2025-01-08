PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs. 2.08 lakh crore in AP

In a significant visit to Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects totaling Rs. 2.08 lakh crore, marking his first visit to the state since taking office for a third term. Addressing the gathering in Telugu, Modi expressed gratitude for the warmth and support of the people of Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing the timely opportunity to express his affection towards the state.

During his speech, Modi highlighted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government returned to power in Andhra Pradesh after a five-year hiatus, noting the significance of the state's political landscape. "Chandrababu hit a six with his speech," he remarked, reinforcing the collaborative spirit with state leadership.

The Prime Minister reiterated the central government's unwavering support for the goals of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and assured that the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh would remain a priority. Modi pointed out that the newly launched projects are poised to propel the state’s development, with a vision for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a leading hub for IT and technology.

Looking towards the future, Modi shared ambitious plans, stating, "Our goal is to produce 5 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030." He expressed optimism that the current developments signal a leap forward into modern urbanization. Notably, he addressed the longstanding demand for a special railway zone in Visakhapatnam, which he announced has finally been fulfilled, promising a boost not only to business but also to agriculture.

"We have laid the foundation stone for a bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, and such parks will be established in three states," Modi added, emphasizing the economic potential of the projects. He also highlighted the strategic importance of the South Coast Railway Zone, which is expected to play a vital role in regional development, particularly benefiting the agriculture and tourism sectors.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed that the development of Andhra Pradesh aligns with the central government's vision and commitment to the welfare of its people, heralding a new era of growth and opportunity in the state.