PNB Vizag circle head visits East Godavari branches

Vizag: Punjab National Bank (PNB) Vizag circle head DVL Narayana Rao visited the East Godavari branches in Kakinada and Rajahmundry on July 26-27.



During his tour, he met bank's clientele and big borrowers in East Godavari district. He praised all the branches in the district for their contribution and advised to strive for growth of business.

PNB is the second largest public sector bank. The Vizag circle has business of Rs 4,551 crores with Rs 1,811 crores of deposits and Rs 2,740 of crores advances. It has a network of 55 branches and planning to expand its operations by another 29 branches during the current financial year and two more branches will be opened in East Godavari shortly.

Expansion of PNB will give an opportunity for individuals and businesses to have access of affordable financial services regardless of their income or savings, especially people of rural and semi urban areas.