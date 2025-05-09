Police incorporates technology to enhance surveillance, public safety

Anakapalli: To enhance the safety of those checking in hotels, prevent crime with improved policing strategy, Anakapalli district police launched a new ‘safe stay’ mobile app.

The data of those staying in hotels, lodges and guesthouses will be recorded on the app. And the data thus uploaded will be cross verified with the ones the district police has. During the cross-verification process, the police would scan through the details of the guests with their data and in case of identifying any suspicious person with a criminal background, the respective local police will be alerted with immediate effect. Upon reaching the hotel, the station cops will enquire about the details of the suspicious persons and the reason behind their stay in the district. “The endeavour aids in preventing crimes at large even before it takes place. Public safety is of utmost importance for us,” said Tuhin Sinha, Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli, after the app’s official launch.

In order to bring down the crime rate, Anakapalli SP made the use of the app mandatory in all the hotels, guesthouses and lodges that fall under the district’s purview.

For the convenience of the app users, an awareness programme was carried out involving the hoteliers. Along with highlighting benefits of the app, accessing its features in a hassle-free manner was also explained to the hotel management. As part of the awareness drive, the SP encouraged the hoteliers to use the app and extend support to the police in their mission to bring down the crime rate in the district.