Policing for peaceful, tourist-friendly, beggar-free city

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam will be a role model in the country if measures planned out by the city police become a reality. In an effort to make Visakhapatnam not just peaceful but also a tourist-friendly city, the city police intend to focus on four main aspects.

Sharing details about the plans, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that steps are already in progress towards this direction.

In addition to creating rehabilitation and employment opportunities for those who were released from prison after committing various crimes, efforts are on to make the city beggar-free, facilitate shelters for the shelterless and provide employment for transgender community so that crime rate would come down drastically and the city becomes much safe.

The City Police Commissioner said measures are considered to bring in change among the offenders and channelise their criminal tendencies for constructive purpose. “Steps are taken towards bringing a change in the lives of beggars and transgender community in the city facilitating work opportunities for them. The goals are set to pave the way for building a better society,” the CP said while speaking to a select media persons. As justice is not being meted out to the poor, the CP said, he aims to provide better service to them. “With service as my agenda, I pursued Indian Police Service (IPS),” he underlined.

Acknowledging that friendly policing has several advantages, Shankhabrata Bagchi stressed that it aids in achieving desired results time and again. The CP stated that his top priority is reaching out to people who are in need of help and he willingly shares his contact number with those who need police presence in times of need. “It may not be possible to do 100 per cent justice to every individual, but my goal is to assure that police are there for the poor to the maximum extent possible,” the City Police Commissioner said.

The Commissioner of Police said that a coordinated effort is being made to maintain law and order, control crime, regulate traffic, and control cybercrimes in the city. The CP said that the nightlife culture is growing in the district rapidly. Keeping this in view, night policing is also being carried out vigorously in the city.