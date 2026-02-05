Port call of Lokayan 26 at Salalah, Oman

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini arrived at the port of Salalah, Oman, marking the first international port call of her iconic transoceanic voyage – Lokayan 26.

The arrival at Oman on February 2 represents a key milestone in the ship’s ten-month long deployment aimed at showcasing India’s rich maritime heritage and fostering international maritime cooperation. INS Sudarshini sailed from her home port, Kochi on January 20, steering through the seasonal winds of the Arabian Sea, completing the first leg of her voyage. The port call underscores the deep-rooted maritime ties and strategic partnership between India and Oman.

During the three-day visit, a range of professional interactions and training engagements with the Royal Navy of Oman were planned. The ship will also be open to school children and local residents, promoting maritime awareness and people-to-people connect.

The ongoing voyage of Lokayan 26 continues to serve as a symbol of India’s seafaring legacy and the Indian Navy’s enduring commitment to maritime diplomacy, goodwill, and international cooperation across the oceans.