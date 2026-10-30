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Post devastation by Arnab: Vizag limps back to normal in 48 hours!

In Short

Visakhapatnam recovers rapidly following Cyclone Arnab, with power and water supplies restored across the city within 48 hours—a stark contrast to the week-long recovery during Cyclone Hudhud.

Restoration teams clearing fallen trees in Visakhapatnam
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Restoration teams clearing fallen trees in Visakhapatnam

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Visakhapatnam: In any area affected by a major cyclone, restoring normalcy would take a minimum of a week at ‘sarkari’ pace. That has changed in Andhra Pradesh.

In Visakhapatnam, which also bore the brunt of Cyclone Arnab, it took less than 48 hours to restore normalcy. The credit, of course, goes to the state government's concrete proactive and precautionary measures.

The mess created by Cyclone Arnab, leaving thousands of trees and electric poles were uprooted and toppled, was cleared on a war-footing in various parts of Visakhapatnam.

Thanks to coordinated efforts from the authorities concerned, the fallen trees were cleared, slanting electric poles removed, and dangling cables and wires disconnected in almost all the localities by Thursday noon. In several low-lying areas, damaged water supply lines were rectified and stagnant rainwater was cleared.

Braving heavy rains and winds, personnel from the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited worked tirelessly to restore electric poles and power supply.

Soon after Cyclone Arnab made landfall on Wednesday morning, power supply was restored in some parts of the directly impacted areas. But in areas where the power lines had snapped completely, it took 36 to 48 hours for officials to restore electricity supply. Apart from clearing the mess on the roads, water and power supplies were resumed on Thursday, while the city roads turned normal for commuters to pass through.

Back in 2014, when extremely severe cyclonic storm Hudhud made its landfall in Visakhapatnam on October 12, it took a week for the city to get back to normalcy. The then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chose to stay put in Vizag for a week to ensure things stabilised at the earliest; for, the severe cyclonic storm had created havoc across the region.

Vasu Potnuru
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vasu Potnuru

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Potnuru Srinivasa Rao (Vasu Potnuru) is an experienced journalist specialised in politics, sports, crime, general topics and tribal stories. With 18 years of writing and reporting expertise, he contributes to The Hans India's editorial department as Principal Correspondent based in Visakhapatnam. Vasu Potnuru completed his Bachelor of Business Management. Earlier, he worked as a staff reporter in a leading Telugu vernacular. During free time, the journalist spends time listening to music, playing cricket and shuttle badminton. Vasu Potnuru, an accomplished writer, honed his expertise in various genres such as politics, crime, sports and general topics. He received an award from the HYBIZ Media Awards for the Best Rural Story in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Also, he bagged the Best Crime Reporter Award in Visakhapatnam. He serves in different unions of working journalists and contributes to service activities.

Tags

Cyclone ArnabVisakhapatnam RecoveryVizag Power RestorationCyclone Hudhud ComparisonAndhra Pradesh News
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