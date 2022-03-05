Prepaid AC lounge inaugurated at VZM railway station

Vizianagaram: Divisional railway manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy inaugurated prepaid AC waiting lounge, first-of-its-kind in East Coast Railway, at Vizianagaram railway station here on Friday. The AC waiting hall is equipped with world class amenities like cushion sofas, television sets for entertainment, wifi facility, separate restrooms for men and women, baby feeding room, etc., The facility is available for bona fide passengers at a meagre charge of Rs 20 per hour. Light refreshment will also be made available inside the lounge.

Later, Anup Satpathy inaugurated newly constructed Officers Rest House in the station in the presence of Parijata Satpathy, president, East Coast Railway Women's Welfare Organisation. The building comprises of seven AC suites with modern amenities. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that the newly set up AC waiting lounge at Platform No 1 is aimed to providing more comforts to passengers at the same time earning revenue. He said that as per requirement and provisions laid in the railway board norms, amenities will be provided at station and passengers' convenience is ensured. ADRM (infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Sr DCM A K Tripathy, Sr DCM-II Preethi Rana, DCM Urvashi Kumari were also present. During this visit, the DRM inspected various departments in the railway station.