Presentation on Op Sindoor instils sense of pride, patriotism among participants

Visakhapatnam: Adefence lecture cum presentation on Op Sindoor was conducted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam. Featured for the benefit of the students of various educational institutions, the event aimed at instilling a sense of pride and patriotism among participants. Op Sindoor was a military operation aimed to punish the perpetrators of terror to destroy terror infra and dismantle networks enabling cross-border terrorism in Pakistan and PoJK.

As the name suggests, it is the mark of married Hindu women and a reference to the massacre in Pahalgam in which men were singled out, based on the basis of their religion and killed.

Operation Sindoor is a testament to the Indian Armed Forces’ bravery and strategic prowess, unwavering resolve against the terrorism and determination to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. It also highlighted the importance of information warfare. “By being an information warrior, you can support our soldiers and counter Pakistan’s disinformation. Together, we can foster a whole-of-nation approach against terrorism. Self-reliance and Atmanirbharta in our equipment and technology will further strengthen our resolve. Let us work together towards a safer, more informed India,” highlighted the officials during the defence lecture.

Also, the operation highlighted the saga of valour and fortitude of the Indian Armed Forces. Organised by the National Cadet Corps, the event was held in the presence of Col Shiv Gehlot, Officiating Group Commander NCC, Colonel Tapas Mandal, Commanding Officer NCC and other associated NCC officers and 500 NCC cadets from the various educational institutions. The Indian Navy was represented by Captain (IN) Rajashekhar.