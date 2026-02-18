President Droupadi Murmu reviews IFR-2026 onboard INS Sumedha

Visakhapatnam: Showcasing maritime strength, unity, coordination and cohesiveness, 'International Fleet Review 2026' began on a grand note on February 18th (Wednesday) off Visakhapatnam coast.

A fleet of 72 ships, both Indian and foreign origins, participated in the Fleet Review held in six columns.

The massive participation highlighted the spirit of maritime diplomacy at the largest International Fleet Review hosted in the country by the Indian Navy to date.

Earlier, the President inspected the Gaurd of Honour before boarding the INS Sumedha, serving as the Presidential Yacht, from where she reviewed the fleet.









Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan along with his spouse, Union Aviation Minister K.Ram Mohan Naidu witnessed the IFR along with the President.

With an increasing scale of participation, the combined maritime convergence included chiefs of navies, delegates and officials from across the world.





The event provided a platform for mariners, delegates and officers to collaborate and share best practices.

Review of columns, demonstration by special forces, flypast, review of submarine columns formed a part of the Fleet Review.







