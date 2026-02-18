President Droupadi Murmu Reviews International Fleet at Visakhapatnam During IFR-2026.

Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, participated in the International Fleet Review (IFR-2026) held off the coast of Visakhapatnam, where she received a ceremonial salute from 71 warships assembled for the grand naval event. The review showcased India’s maritime strength and international naval cooperation, with participation from both Indian and foreign naval vessels.

As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President reviewed the ceremonial fleet during the high-profile event hosted by the Indian Navy. The International Fleet Review forms part of a wider maritime engagement being organised in Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 25, bringing together ships, aircraft and naval delegations from several countries.

Among the dignitaries present were Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu. Also present at the event was Smt. Anna Konidela.

The fleet review highlighted India’s growing maritime capability and strengthened naval partnerships with friendly nations, with dozens of participating ships arranged in ceremonial formation as part of the international showcase.





