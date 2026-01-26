Prof GSN Raju receives ‘Vocational Excellence Award’

Visakhapatnam: Chancellor of Centurion University Prof GSN Raju was honoured with the prestigious ‘Vocational Excellence Award’ by Rotary Club Visakha Port City in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The award was presented to Prof Raju in recognition of his outstanding professional integrity, dedication and remarkable community impact.

The award presentation ceremony was attended by district governor elect P Sobhan Prakash, who lauded Prof Raju for his commitment to excellence in education, exemplary leadership, remarkable contribution and service to society. Among others, president of the club B Sivaji and secretary T Bhargav, among others, were present.



