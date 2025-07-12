Live
Promoting wellness in slums through healthcare services
Visakhapatnam: Thereis a need to build a joyful society through promoting good health, said S Vikas Balaraju, the director of Nature organisation. Briefing about the organisation’s initiative here on Friday, Vikas Balaraju stated that voluntary organisation is providing healthcare services to the public in 20 urban slum areas of Visakhapatnam district through the SBI Sanjeevani project.
The initiative has been taken up in collaboration with the SBI Foundation.
On Friday, an awareness camp was organised at Relli Veedhi.
About 193 people took part in the camp held in the presence of GVMC staff, ward members, secretariat personnel, and health workers.
A mobile medical unit consisting of Dr Aditya Ranganath Vempala, Mounika, pharmacist, Parvathi, lab technician, among others, reached out to the residents of the locality.
As part of the medical services, a dedicated team comprising a doctor, pharmacist, lab technician, staff nurse, and vehicle operator visit the urban slum areas twice a month, conduct health checkups and blood tests.
Those, who need further treatment, will be referred to relevant government hospitals, thereby helping many families lead healthy lives, the director of the organisation informed.
So far, the project has provided various healthcare services to 1,603 people, he added.
According to the project coordinator, sanitation drives, awareness camps, and a mega specialised medical camp are organised once in three months to ensure healthcare services are accessible to slum dwellers and residents in rural areas.