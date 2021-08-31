Protesters form human chain to oppose Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation

Visakhapatnam: All party trade unions, which have been fighting against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) for the past 200 days, staged a protest by forming a human chain here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Action Committee chairman M Jaggunaidu said the BJP government should stop the privatisation of railways, airlines, LIC along with VSP.

He called on the employees to fight against the Centre's privatisation policies.

The trade union leaders clarified that the PSUs are not their party assets for sale. The BJP government was trying to handover Rs 6 lakh crore worth of assets belonging to various industries in the country to private players.

The trade union leaders made it clear that the BJP government had no right to sell public properties. If the Union government steps forward with its decision, employees will strive to protect public assets.