Protests against anti-people policies to commence from March 23

Visakhapatnam: The BJP government at the Centre is ignoring the interests of the general public and working for the corporate entities, alleged CPI national general secretary D Raja.

Speaking at a media conference here on Friday, he informed that the CPI would hold a nationwide political campaign from March 23 to April 14 focusing on the anti-democratic rule of the BJP. As part of it, he said that jathas, demonstrations, conferences and seminars would be organised across the country. The international conference will be held in Vijayawada on December 24 and 25 marking the CPI centenary celebrations. Representatives of Communist parties across the globe would be invited for the event, Raja informed.

Further, the CPI national general secretary said that the country’s economic situation has become worse and foreign debt has reached $ 700 billion. The rupee is falling heavily, unemployment is increasing, and prices of essential commodities are rising, he said.

In the BJP’s rule, there is no value to the constitution and no democracy in the country and time has come to protect democracy, Raja opined. He said that the intellectuals who were speaking against the government were being sent to jail and their voice being suppressed.

The CPI national conferences will be held in Chandigarh from September 21 to 25, he informed.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna stated that there was confirmation from the Centre on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant that it would not be privatised. The Centre has not announced that it would allot its own captive mines to the VSP. The Central government has not shown any permanent solution to the problems of the VSP, he said.

CPI leader Aziz Pasha, state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy and Visakhapatnam district secretary M Pydiraju were

present.