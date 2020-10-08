Rains expected for next two days in Andhra, amid low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecasted low pressure (Depression) in the northeastern Bay of Bengal on the 9th of October. It said it would strengthen into cyclone in the next 24 hours and head towards northwest. Officials said there were indications that the cyclone would cross the coast between the northern and southern Odisha coasts by the evening of the October 11.

In this view, heavy rains are expected in the north coast and Rayalaseema for the next two days. Authorities said the sea would be turbulent and strong winds of 45 to 55 km per hour were expected along the coast and fishermen have been warned not to go hunting along the Andhra and Odisha coasts. During the last 24 hours, 11 cm of rainfall was recorded in Gudivada, 9 cm in Kaikaluru, 8 cm in Vijayawada and Paleru Bridge, 6 cm in Guntur and Velerupadu, 5 cm in Nandigama and Mangalagiri, 4 cm in Bhimadolu, Avanigadda, and Visakhapatnam.

The incessant rains in the state have increased the inflow to the various irrigation projects and the water storage also surged. However, the low-lying areas have been inundated and the people have been concerned over the submerging of the crops. On the other hand, the south west monsoon is slowly ending as we approached to October month.