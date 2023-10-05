Rajamahendravaram: ‘Bangarukonda’ giving positive results, says Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha stated that positive results are coming through ‘Bangarukonda’ programme, which is being carried out experimentally in the district with the participation of officials and people.

As many as 393 underweight children have returned to normal status in three months as a result of this programme, she said. Under this scheme, 1,283 children have been identified and given nutritious food kits in the district with the participation of officials and donors.

On Wednesday, the Collector went to the residence of Relangi Iwanshika, the girl she adopted, and handed over nutritional kit to her. On this occasion, the Collector got to know the details related to the girl’s health condition and growth.

ICDS Project Director K Vijaya Kumari explained to Collector Madhavi Latha that the girl’s weight had increased from 9.5 kg to 10.8 kg and her height had increased by 2 cm in the last one month.

The purpose of this programme is to provide nutritious food to malnourished children and monitor their health appropriately as per the advice of doctors, the Collector said. She added that she was happy to know that the health condition of 393 children in this scheme has reached a normal level so far.