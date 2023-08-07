Rajamahendravaram: Durgaprasad selected as author for Maths Question Bank

Rajamahendravaram: Pulugurtha Durgaprasad, Headmaster of Kantipudi Rama Rao Municipal Corporation High School in Rajamahendravaram, was selected as the author of Maths Question Bank. He received orders to this effect on Saturday from V Rama Krishna, the Director of Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Academy.

Durgaprasad was selected to design the Question Bank book for AP-DSC competitive examinations conducted by the academy. Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, District Education Officer S Abraham and Deputy Education Officer M Tirumala Das congratulated Durga Prasad.

Durgaprasad said that five teachers from across the State were selected to design the Maths question bank and he got an opportunity to be one of them. Meanwhile, the remaining four teachers selected by the Academy for designing Maths Question Bank are PVV Satyanarayana Murthy (Ainavilli, Konaseema district), GVS Shastri (Srikakulam), V Sundara Lakshmi (Machilipattanam) and K Madhavakumar (Bhimavaram).