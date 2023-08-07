Rajamahendravaram: Man pushes woman, 2 daughters into river

Rajamahendravaram: The police received a call from a girl through phone number 100 on Sunday, who said that a man named Ulava Suresh from Tadepalli area threw her, her sister and her mother into the river from Ravulapalem Gowtami bridge at around 4 am on Sunday.

When the girl was falling into the water, luckily, she got hold of a plastic pipe and called the police from her mobile. After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and found the girl hanging from the bridge by holding a plastic pipe. Encouraging the girl not to let go of her hold, police rescued her.

Later, the girl told the police that her name was Lakshmi Keertana. According to her, Suresh has been living together with her mother from Tadepalli area. He brought the mother and two daughters in a car to the bridge, on the pretext of taking them to Rajahmundry. Suresh told them to stand near Ravulapalem bridge to take a selfie and pushed the three off the bridge. The girl’s mother and sister swept away in the river.

District SP Sridhar said that two special teams have been formed under Ravulapalem CI. While one group was searching on boats for both, who swept away in the river, while another group was searching for accused Suresh. He congratulated Ravulapalem police personnel and highway patrol personnel, who responded in time and saved the child’s life.