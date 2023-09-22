Rajamahendravaram: Nara Lokesh allegations on ‘plot to end Chandrababu Naidu in jail’ create ripples

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s allegations that attempts are being made to assassinate his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in central jail here created ripples on Thursday. Lokesh’s comments on Twitter that the illegal arrest of TDP leader Chandrababu was to ‘finish him’ in jail caused alarm among party cadres.

TDP has been alleging miserable conditions in the jail like mosquitoes and lack of even hot water for bathing for the former chief minister. In support of his allegations, Lokesh mentioned the death of a prisoner Ganjeti Veera Venkata Satyanarayana of Dowleswaram of dengue in the jail. He said the government is creating a similar situation to harm his father. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is responsible for any harm caused to Chandrababu in jail.

Ganjeti Veera Venkata Satyanarayana, who was arrested in a robbery case was lodged in Rajahmundry jail as a remand prisoner on the September 6. He was admitted to Rajahmundry government hospital the next day with high fever and falling platelet count. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Kakinada GGH on the September 19, where he died on September 20 night.

Jails department DIG for coastal Andhra region M R Ravi Kiran confirmed that dengue was the cause of prison inmate’s death. He said that measures were taken in cooperation with the concerned departments to prevent spread of dengue in the jail. Fogging is being done in the jail and there are no traces of mosquito larvae or water logging in the jail that help spread of mosquito menace, he said. The DIG also stressed that there is no political pressure on the officials regarding discharging duties in the wake of Chandrababu Naidu's remand. A special block has been allotted to Naidu and except for the duty staff and some officials, others are not allowed to enter there. But he said that if Chandrababu calls, the staff will be available there to help him. He said he was safe amid tight security.

It is learnt that district SP Jagadeesh and DIG of jails department Ravi Kiran inspected the central jail on Wednesday and reviewed Naidu's security in the jail superintendent’s office. The locations of CCTV cameras, their performance, details of security personnel on duty and other aspects were examined.

The prisons DIG said that SP Jagdeesh is reviewing the security of Chandrababu Naidu with the jail authorities every day and the jail authorities are following the instructions given by the police department in that regard.

Meanwhile, TDP executive secretary Adireddy Srinivas expressed deep concern about Chandrababu's safety in jail. He said that there is concern among the family members and party circles about party chief’s safety and health in jail. He said that they are afraid because it is the season of dangerous fevers. “Keeping such situations in mind, we have asked for house custody from the beginning,” he said.