Rajamahendravaram: Nara Lokesh expresses apprehensions over Chanrababu Naidu security in prison

Rajamahendravaram : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that they were not worried about Chandrababu Naidu’s health but have doubts about his security in the Central prison.

Chandrababu Naidu is a person who takes full care of his health, he said. Lokesh said that the East Godavari district SP had received a threatening letter in the name of Maoists that they would attack the jail and there is information that a drone was flown over the jail.

Lokesh told the media that Naxalites and the ganja criminals were also put in the same jail. On Friday, Lokesh, Brahmani and Bhuvaneswari met Chandrababu Naidu at the Central Prison on Mulakat. After the meeting, Lokesh spoke to the media outside the prison.

He alleged that Naidu was kept in judicial remand for 28 days by managing the systems even though neither Naidu nor his family members did anything wrong. He said that his family has maintained accounts for every penny.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy by acting with political vengeance had brought his family members who always stayed away from politics onto the roads.

He said that Naidu has been remanded for fighting for the Polavaram project, for fighting for jobs for youth and demanding to stop supply of adulterated liquor. He said that they were bringing facts to the notice of every household under Babutho Nenu programme. Lokesh said the TDP will continue their peaceful struggle against the “illegal” arrest of Naidu.

He made it clear that they will fight hard for the principles they believe in. He said that all the national leaders he had met in New Delhi openly said that Naidu was never corrupt and was a fair and visionary person.

He said that all the accounts of the TDP have been submitted and every detail is being sent to the government departments concerned within the deadline. The details of the party’s donations are placed before the party workers during every Mahanadu.

Lokesh pointed out that though the TDP was in power in 2018-19, YSRCP received more funds through electoral bonds than the TDP. The YSRCP received funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore. He demanded that the YSRCP reveal the details of the funds received by the party.

Replying to a question, Lokesh said that he did not seek any appointment either with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his stay in New Delhi.

He said that their agenda was to bring the prevailing situation in AP to the notice of President Droupadi Murmu. He said the President patiently listened to them and told them that she would seek a report.

Lokesh clarified that there was no involvement of the Centre behind his father’s arrest. He said a joint action committee will be formed soon for coordination between the TDP and Jana Sena. He urged people to turn off lights at 7 pm on Saturday for five minutes across the State and come out with candles or cell phone torch lights to express solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh warned the police to act according to the law. it is clarified that they will conduct a judicial inquiry and dismiss from service those who have behaved beyond the law after TDP came to rule. Along with Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani, MPs Keshineni Nani, K Rammohan Naidu, former minister K Ravindra and others were present.