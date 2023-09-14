Rajamahendravaram: Pawan Kalyan to meet Chandra Babu Naidu today

  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram : Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will meet TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail on Thursday.

Party sources said that Pawan has applied for Mulakat and the jail authorities gave permission. It seems that there will be a meeting between them for about 40 minutes.

The news of Pawan’s arrival is stirring excitement in the TDP and Jana Sena ranks. Pawan Kalyan will speak at the media point outside the jail after Mulakat.

